President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign pulled in the most money in the fourth quarter of 2019, his campaign manager Brad Parscale said.

According to a report by Washington Times, Trump raised $46 million, his best haul ever, despite impeachment fervour.

Some of the Democrats hoping to unseat Trump in this year’s November election were unable to raise as much cash.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont raised more than $34.5 million in the fourth quarter.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, raised $24.7 million and surprise challenger Andrew Yang raised more than $16.5 million.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren have not released their fund raising report yet.

Trump will start the year with nearly $103 million on hand — as Democrats kick off their nomination battle in Iowa in about a month.

The quarterly amount is money raised by the Trump campaign alone and doesn’t include funds from the Republican National Committee or any authorized joint fundraising committees.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale said the impressive fundraising is a “testament” to Mr. Trump’s grassroots appeal and record in office

The Trump campaign began the year with $19.3 million on hand. It raised $143 million and banked $83.4 million.

Its total of $102.7 million compares favourably with the $81.8 million President Barack Obama had on hand at the start of his reelection bid at the close of 2011, according to Reuters.