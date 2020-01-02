Critic and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that there is a grand conspiracy to murder him.
He said on Wednesday that the conspiracy had been exposed with solid evidence as those involved had been identified.
According to him, the matter had gone to the higher level and that all those involved would hear from him soon.
“The conspiracy to murder me has been exposed with solid evidence. Those that are involved have been identified. The attempt to cover their tracks have failed. The matter has gone to the highest level. All those involved will hear from us SOON.I shall not die.Ur agent has failed,” he tweeted.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 1, 2020
I’ve consistently thought about your safety under this sadistic, despotic and tyrannical regime.
I’ve always known that you are a brilliant, tough, brave and courageous son of Oduduwa.
Nigerians of goodwill and good conscience inherently need your personality, dedication, boldness and unwavering commitments at always speaking out loud and clear against all the ills pervading the land.
I wonder if you could take time off and travel out of Nigeria and re strategize. If that is an option you are willing to take. May I invite you to the land of the free and home of the brave.
I’m well on ground to make your stay a memorable one. Beyond that, I am going to forward a strong worded letter to the Untied Nations against the federal government’s high handedness and brutality on Monday.
This violation of human rights and savagery must not be allowed to continue.
What an intended crime against humanity. What a situation. I take a stroll. Nonsense.