Russian supermodel, Natalia Vodianova, 37, is set to wed Antoine Arnault, 42, the son of French billionaire, Bernard Arnault, who is the world’s richest person after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.

According to Daily Mail, the supermodel accepted a proposal from Arnault, the son of the boss of the world’s largest luxury-goods company, LVMH Moet Hennessy to marry him.

The stunning Vogue cover star also confirmed their engagement by sharing a loved-up photo of she and Antoine on her social media platform enjoying an embrace while flaunting the sparkler on her ring finger.

She wrote: ‘This year has been beautiful and very memorable. 2020 here we come ?♥?? Can’t wait to celebrate next year with our loved ones @antoinearnault ????.’

The suspermodel who has two children, Maxim, five, and Roman, three with Antione was previously married to one of Britain’s most eligible aristocrats, Justin Portman, the 50-year-old son of property heir, the 9th Viscount Portman.

Natalia and Justin were married for 10-years before their union ended in 2011 due to his alcohol addiction. They share three children, Lucas, 18, a daughter Neva, 13, and son Viktor, 12, together.