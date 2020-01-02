Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has reacted to Thursday’s demolition of his father’s Ilorin, Kwara State house.

The Kwara State Government had on Thursday morning demolished the late Olusola Saraki’s house, popularly called Ile Arugbo (House for old persons), after the state government revoked the title of the landed property.

Reacting to the development, Saraki assured that justice would prevail in no distance time.

“Following the development this morning in Ile Arugbo, I want to commend the women and men, old and young, who displayed their affection, love and staunch support for my late father and the family. I appreciate the genuine support of the women and youths who stood firmly in the face of aggression and naked show of force.

“Your action throughout the night gave full expression to my belief that what Ile Arugbo represents to all of us is etched in our hearts. It goes beyond the physical structure. I am happy that you were not intimidated as you stood your ground.

“This day will go down as the day you reciprocated the love and affection my father and family have for you. You have displayed a gesture of goodwill and passionate love. We assure you that justice shall prevail in a not too distant future,” he said on his Facebook wall.