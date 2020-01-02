Lots of people slowly slip into depression for numerous reasons on a daily. For Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri it was having a baby she wasn’t sure she was ready for.

the mom of one recounts her fears with pregnancy and how she overcame with the support system of family and friends.

Read her story here.

2019 came with more than a blessing. After my wedding I became pregnant, wasn’t sure I wanted a baby now, was so scared it will affect my career, was so scared I wouldn’t be a good mum. For unknown reasons I became depressed. Thanks to @judyaustin1 who made me see how blessed a woman I was, who recounted how God had blessed me over and over again. thank God for my husband who made me know I was loved. Well, it happened. A stress-free pregnancy, uncle Ben, Rosssnna, and my entire Swedish family, I thank you for been there for me. Reign became the top of the list of my blessings. Thanks to mummy(my mother-in-law) for loving me the way you do. Thanks to my mother( biological mum) for standing by me. Thanks to @officialstelladimokokorkus for been a fair blogger. Thanks to @maryremmynjoku for being a good friend. Thanks to @iamhuk for your prayers. May we all continue to celebrate in this life and forever. Amen. @reignezerika thanks for lighting up my world with your smiles and laughter.