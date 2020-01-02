Tihar Jail, the first prison in India and largest complex of prisons in South Asia where four persons convicted in the Nirbhaya murder-rape case will be hanged, has acquired new gallows that will enable the 4 to be hanged simultaneously.

This will make Tihar become the first prison in the country where four person will be hanged simultaneously.

Until now, the central jail had only one plank for hanging.

Sources in the Tihar Jail informed that a JCB machine was brought into the prison premises for the completion of the task along with the frame for hanging.

The sources added that a tunnel which will be used to transfer the bodies of the hanged convicts was to be dug too.

According to India Today, 3 out of the 4 convicts told jail authorities last week that they could still file curative petition before filing the mercy plea.

In the reply filed in response to a notice issued to them last week, the convicts said that although the Supreme Court had rejected their review petition they were still left with the option of filing a curative petition.

A curative petition is the last legal recourse available to a convict and it is generally considered in-chamber.

The authorities had issued a notice to the convicts on December 18 to file mercy petition within seven days.

On December 19, the Delhi High Court dismissed the claim of one of the four convicts that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence in December 2012 and deprecated the conduct of his advocate for filing forged documents and not appearing in the court.

The paramedic student was raped on the intervening night of December 16 -17, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she was airlifted from Delhi for treatment.