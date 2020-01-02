The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, accompanied by the National Vice Chairman North Central, Alhaji Sulaiman Ahmed Wambai (right) and The National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Thursday, visited President Muhammadu Buhari.

The trio visited the president to felicitate with him for the New Year 2020 at the State House Abuja.