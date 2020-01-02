Orange Is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks is engaged

Popular Netflix sitcom, Orange is the new black’s actress Danielle Brooks got a large engagement ring from her long-time boyfriend on New Year.

The proud mother of one announced on her Instagram page, showing off her beautiful bling ring given to her by Dennis Gelin.

She wrote; “I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year, I get to marry my best friend. We’re ENGAGED!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end.”

The couple enjoyed a romantic dance after the proposal happened. “Might be the end of the year but only the beginning for us,” she added on Instagram Stories.