Saraki’s family house demolished by Kwara stae government.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the demolition of Saraki’s political home known as “Ile Arugbo”.

The Kwara state government early Thursday embarked on the demolition of Olusola Saraki’s property after dispersing protesters who had been keeping a vigil in the area.

The Kwara state government had announced the taken over of the piece of land occupied by the Saraki family in Ilorin, the state capital.

A statement released by the chief press secretary to governor of Kwara state on Friday stated that a new secretariat would be built on the land.

The statement said the land was originally meant for government secretariat and parking space of the Civil Service Clinic but was unlawfully allocated to a private firm, Asa Investments Limited, without any record of payment to the state government.

The statement also said no certificate of occupancy was issued in favour of the firm. Part of the land, situated beside the Civil Service Clinic, is also right in front of the residence of Olusola Saraki, father of the former senate president, who built a house there and named it “Ile Arugbo” (elderly peoples’ home).

However, Bukola Saraki, former senate president, countered this statement, saying his late father lawfully acquired the land from the state government.

“The property had been rightfully allocated to my late father under the name of one of his companies, Asa Investment Limited, since the 1980s and contrary to the claim of the Governor, the land was properly allocated and a Right of Occupancy title issued on it,” Saraki said.

But Saraki’s statement fell on the wrong side of the government who proceeded with the demotion despite protest from Saraki’s loyalist.

