A scanty number of civil servants in Bayelsa reported to work on Thursday after the new year celebration in Bayelsa.

News correspondent who visited some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) between 9:30 a.m and 2.p.m reports that few civil servants were in manning their duty posts.

At the Bayelsa secretariat complex and its annexes in Onopa area of Yenagoa, few numbers of the workers reported to duty.

It was observed that car parks around the secretariat had few vehicles, an indication that many of the state’s workforce had not resumed.

Also, not much of commercial activities within the premises were seen, while traders, especially food sellers, did not open for business.

Apart from the civil servants, it was observed that political appointees had not also resumed duties as well.

At the secretariat annexes on

Road Safety Road, some workers gathered in groups discussing their experiences of the festive period.

A civil servant, who pleaded anonymity, said that workers who travelled for the yuletide were yet to return to Yenagoa with a view for them to resuming duty.

“From the look of things, work will start fully on Monday next week. Then, many people would have returned from the holidays.

“As you can see, we are very few today that reported for work, being the first day in the New Year. But by next week, normal hustle and bustle will start,” he said.

The civil servant expressed hope that with hard work, support and cooperation of both the government and the people, the country would grow and benefits the citizens.