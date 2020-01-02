Man butchers ‘mother-in-law’, drinks poison

It was a tragic new year in Arubayi Street in Warri, Delta State, after a 44-year old man simply identified as Voke butchered his prospective mother-in-law to death for not allowing him to marry her daughter Onome.

According to Guardian NG, youths in the area launched a revenge attack on the suspect, Voke only to find him dead near the bridge after Polokor market. It was learnt that the suspect drank poison and killed himself after he had butchered his mother-in-law.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force “B” Division in Warri stormed the area at about 2:00 p.m. and evacuated the body parts of the deceased woman and that of the suspect to the morgue.

The butchered woman reportedly tried stopping Voke from marrying her daughter Onome, a tomato seller the distraught man had 5 children with before travelling to Ghana.

It was learnt that the woman’s decision was fuelled by a text message she got from a Pastor who alleged that Voke had plans to use her daughter for money-making ritual.

The text message also pushed Onome into renting another apartment for her and her children.

The angry man repeatedly threatened to kill the mother-in-law if she does not allow him to marry her daughter and subsequently fulfilled his threat when his efforts to woo back Onome and his five children failed.