Just two months after she reportedly broke up with her audio engineer, Dan Horton, Lady Gaga is dating again.

The pop star was spotted kissing a mystery man as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve.

According to USweekly.com, the 33 year-old Gaga and the unidentified man shared a nearly 20-second smooch as “Auld Lang Syne” played at the NoMad Restaurant in Las Vegas.

The video was shared on Twitter by Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes. The newspaper reported that the dark-haired, bearded guy’s first name is Michael.

The rumoured couple were later seen holding hands while leaving the Sin City hot spot and walking toward an awaiting SUV in the early hours of Monday, January 1.

The “Bad Romance” singer was previously engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney from February 2015 to July 2016 and her former talent agent, Christian Carino, from the summer of 2017 to February 2019.

Gaga and Carino’s relationship ended on bad terms, with a source telling Us in April that the entertainer “told [Christian] not to contact her.” However, in early December, another insider revealed that the exes are talking again — “but as friends.”–Usmagazine.com