The Kwara State Government explained once again the demolition on Thursday of Ile Arugbo, a property belonging to the father of former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Alhaji Murtala Olanrewaju, Kwara State Commissioner for Information, denied that government was served any court order to stop the demolition.

He said by demolishing the property, government has only taken back what belongs to the people.

“The Kwara State Government early today began the physical reclamation of the plot of land bordering the civil service clinic in Ilorin.

“The reclamation exercise began in the early hours of Thursday to avoid any needless confrontation. Attempts by some persons to provoke government’s agents on lawful duty were resisted by the security agents who exercised the highest level of restraint and professionalism.

“Contrary to the claim that the State Government was served court papers on the matter, we state that no court paper has been served as at the time the government took steps to preserve what lawfully belongs to the people.

“Finally, we urge the people of the state to remain calm, peaceful, an be guided only by facts of the matter and not be drawn into emotional outburst that is targeted at distracting the public from the issues at stake.

“While the administration is focused on restoring sanity to the state after years of barefaced impunity, we will do so within the limit of the law.”