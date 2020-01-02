Kwara State Government early Thursday morning began the demolition of Sarakis’ political home better known as ‘Ile Arúgbó’ in the state capital.

The building was reported to have been demolished after security operatives dispersed protesters, including aged women within the complex.

The government had fixed midnight for the demolition exercise to avoid a clash with Saraki’s loyalists who had been keeping a vigil in the area.

It will be recalled that government had some days ago alleged that there was no evidence that Abubakar Saraki, the father of the Senate President bought the land.

But the Senate President who is also a former governor of the State had denied the allegation as he said his father legally acquired the property.

However, the Kwara State Government had insisted on revocation of the plots, insisting that they were illegally acquired.

In a statement, Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman said the land was originally meant for government secretariat and parking space for civil service clinic but was unlawfully allocated to a private firm Asa Investments Limited, owned by Saraki, without any record of payment to the state government.

He said, “Hundreds of civil servants still operate from rented apartments at a huge cost to the government.

“The new secretariat, once completed in 2021, will definitely go a long way to end this unhealthy trend as well as provide a more conducive and decent working environment for government workers.”