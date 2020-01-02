Some residents of Kaduna State have commended Gov. Nasir El-Rufai’s performance in the execution of developmental projects in 2019 but urged him to double his effort in 2020 by completing the projects.

The residents expressed their views in separate interviews on Thursday in Kaduna.

They said that the governor had particularly done well in reviving the education sector, rehabilitation of roads and hospitals, among others.

Malam Idris Umar, a trader, said that the State Government had also improved on security.

He, however, pointed out that the El-Rufai-led administration needs to do more in creating job opportunities for youths.

“The textile industries in Kaduna needs to be revived so that youths would get jobs; this will help end kidnapping and other crimes,” he said.

Another trader, Alhaji Abdullahi Zico, commended the government for building more classrooms in public schools across the state, saying it will help tackle overpopulation in classrooms.

On security in the state, Zico said the government was trying but needed to put in more effort.

He, however, said that the issue of tax should be looked into and be made favourable for the masses.

On his part, Mr Abbas Abdul, a resident of Barnawa area, urged the state government to complete the road projects in the area, while also providing more jobs for the youth.

Abdul also commended El-Rufa’ifor initiating the urban renewal project, saying it will re-brand the state and make it attractive to tourists.

Similarly, Mrs Laurenta Edigbe noted that the state government had done well in 2019, urging for more effort on child protection and ensuring justice for violated children.

“Child abuse is on the rise. Perpetrators must be brought to book; no matter their position in the society,” she said.