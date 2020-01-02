Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stood down from all his ministerial posts over the corruption charges levelled against him.

Officials in his office confirmed on Thursday, that Netanyahu will remain prime minister but will give up four other offices: health, social affairs, agriculture, and the diaspora.

Jakov Litzman, the former deputy health minister, has already been appointed as the next minister of health. Successors for the other posts will be announced next week, Netanyahu’s office said.

Late last year, the Israeli attorney general announced that Prime minister Netanyahu would be charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. It is the first time in the history of Israel that an incumbent prime minister is facing charges.