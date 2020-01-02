After what started as a peaceful protest spiraled into chaos, over 400 people were arrested in New Year’s Day protests in Hong Kong.

The tension on Wednesday rose after some arrests were made in the Wan Chai bar district near a branch of the global banking group (HSBC), which has been the target of protester anger in recent weeks.

The pro-democracy march of tens of thousands spiraled into chaotic scenes with police firing tear gas to disperse the crowds.

The police have arrested about 7,000 people since June over a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China.

The protests have highlighted the apparent absence of any progress toward ending the unrest.