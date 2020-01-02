Queen’s University Belfast, on Thursday, announced the appointment of U.S. politician, Hillary Clinton, as its new Chancellor.

An official announcement said Clinton, who received an honorary doctorate from Queen’s University Belfast in October 2018, will become the university’s 11th and first female chancellor.

The university said the Chancellor fulfilled three main roles, which include: a ceremonial one which involved presiding at degree congregations; an ambassadorial role.

It involved where the officeholder helps to open doors for University as it seeks to fulfil its mission; and an advisory role, available to Vice-Chancellor and senior management as a sounding board and to provide counsel/guidance.

Clinton, who was beaten for the presidency by Donald Trump in 2016, will have a five-year term starting from January 2020.