Mr Nduka Anyanwu, a chieftain of Ohandigbo Youths Organisation (OYO) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his New Year letter to Nigerians, describing it as a message of hope and unity for all Nigerians.

Anyanwu said this in a communiqué issued on Thursday at the end of an emergency meeting of the organisation held in Umuahia, Abia.

He called on Nigerians to key into the vision of the President for a new and better Nigeria.

“Let me take this time to disappoint all doubting Thomas-es, who are spreading false rumours that Buhari is nursing a third term agenda by 2023. They have heard from him and so they should wait to see what will happen in 2023.

“The character of Mr President is one that is unequalled in terms of sincerity and commitment to serve Nigeria.

“Why would the President want to go beyond the second term freely given to him by God and Nigerians? It is not in the character of the President to be that desperate for power,” he said.

Anyanwu said the President would not want Nigeria to collapse because of his actions, adding that those who lay such claims were detractors who were causing unnecessary tensions in the system.