Fulani herders in Oyo State, under the aegis of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria, have filed a suit against the state government and the State House of Assembly over an anti-grazing law recently passed.

The Fulani elders said the anti-grazing law is a gross violation of their fundamental rights, Vanguard reported.

The herders also joined the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state in the suit.

The Anti-grazing bill, sponsored by the Speaker of the Oyo Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, the Deputy Speaker, Abiodun Fadeyi, Majority Leader, Sanjo Adedoyin and the minority Leader, Asimiyu Alarape, was signed into law despite resistance by the herders.