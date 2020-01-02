Former English professional footballer, Chris Barker who played as a defender for Cardiff and Southend, has been found dead at his home in the city on New Year’s Day.

Barker who had an “outstanding playing career” spanning 17 years and over 500 league games, died at the age of 39.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The agency that represented Barker when he was a player, World in Motion, announced his ‘untimely and tragic passing’ on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the untimely and tragic passing at the age of 39 of Chris Barker,” the statement said.

“Chris was a client throughout his outstanding playing career of over 500 League games for clubs including Barnsley, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers and Plymouth Argyle. Moreover, Chris was a wonderful person, an absolute gentleman and a pleasure to work for,” it added.

The South Wales Police confirmed in a statement that Barker was found dead at his home on New Year’s Day. But the cause is yet unknown and they said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

Chris Barker made over 150 appearances for Cardiff during a five-year spell after joining from Barnsley in 2002.

Cardiff Football Club have released a statement to offer their condolences to Barker’s friends and family.

“Cardiff City Football Club has been deeply shocked and saddened at the passing of our former defender, Chris Barker.”

“Chris was an extremely popular player both on and off the field, serving the club with distinction between 2002 and 2007. He was awarded the Cardiff City FC Player of the Season award for his efforts during our 2004/05 campaign.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to Chris’ family, friends, former team-mates and colleagues. He will be greatly missed by us all.”

“Details of a Club tribute to Chris will follow in the coming days. On behalf of Chris’ family, we’d ask for them to be afforded privacy at this very difficult time.”

His former team-mates are mourning his shocking death on social media.