Rehabilitation work at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, is running faster than deadline given and Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika is confident that the airport would be re-opened before the Easter celebration in April.

Sirika said he would soon begin a countdown on the reopening of the airport which was shut down in August last year.

The Minister spoke when he inspected the airport with the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu and officials of the Enugu State Government.

“I am very satisfied with the level of work done. According to the programme of work approved and established by us, we are beating the deadline. We will deliver the runway before Easter,” he said.

According to the Minister, the Muhammadu Buhari- led government takes the completion of the Enugu Airport project seriously because of its strategic importance to the state and the entire South Eastern Region.

Sirika also inspected the new terminal at the airport being wholly funded by the Federal Government.

He assured the people of Enugu and all users of the airport to expect a brand new airport which would have all the modern facilities and equipment to enhance safe flight operations.

“The runway when completed will have other equipment such as the instrument landing system, airfield lightning, taxiway lighting and every single equipment and system that will enhance safe flight operations,” he added.

The Enugu Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo who represented Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi noted that the closure of the airport is affecting “everybody in Iboland” but expressed delight on the pace of work.

The chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji expressed optimism that the airport would be delivered before Easter as promised, saying this would make the Easter celebration enjoyable to every user of the airport including people from parts of Cross River State.