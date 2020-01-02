Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has announced his shopping list for 2020 in an Instagram video post that has been liked by over 850,000 people.

He said he will be buying new cars, houses and jets.

“MOOD ALL 2020 !! E PAIN DEM! THIS YEAR NEW WHIPS CRIBS AND JETS !!!”, he wrote.

The video posted in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea shows Davido with businessman and chairman White Lion Global Soso Soberekon, who hands him a bundle of $100 notes. Davido is seen spraying the bills on the floor after leaving Soberekon. Soberekon is a music producer.

Watch the video: