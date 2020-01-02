A barman said to be the chief mastermind of last Saturday’s foiled robbery of a branch of First Bank in the Mpape area of Abuja has been arrested.

Ernest, who, according to reports, was arrested by the police detectives at a yet to be disclosed location is undergoing interrogation at the FCT Police command headquarters in Abuja.

Police had arrested the bank’s customer service officer, Larry Ehizo and three other suspects, Timothy Joe, Princewill Obinna and Elijah David at the scene of the crime.

One of the gang members died.

The surviving suspects were paraded on Tuesday.

During the parade, Ehizo claimed that he was blackmailed by Ernest to facilitate the robbery, as he threatened to kill him, his family and girlfriend.