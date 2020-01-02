By Taiwo Okanlawon

Famous Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor, Abovi Ugboma popularly known as Bovi has taken to Twitter to blame Titans (Followers of controversial BBNaija 2019 housemate) after his visa application got rejected by the United States Embassy.

The comedian, however, did not reveal why his visa application was rejected.

He tweeted; “The US embassy rejected my visa application this morning. These Titans are everywhere.”

