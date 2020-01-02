Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan urged the Buhari-led government to stall its plan to borrow $29.6 billion from foreign institutions to fund some projects, stated that ‘wisdom’ should be borrowed instead.

Reno alleged that Nigeria’s foreign debt has increased since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015. According to Reno Omokri, the Buhari-led administration tripled Nigeria’s foreign debt by borrowing more than other governments in the last 30 years combined.

He tweeted; “In 2020, instead of Nigeria’s leaders to borrow $29.6 billion, what they should borrow is WISDOM. In the last 4 years, this administration has tripled our foreign debt by borrowing more than in the last 30 years COMBINED. Borrow sense, not money.”