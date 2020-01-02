Arsenal defender Sokratis has hailed the team’s victory against Manchester United as one of the best performances of the season.

His goal and Nicolas Pepe’s sealed the win. Thereafter Sokratis spoke to the media.

Here is what he said, according to arsenal.com:

On whether it was the best performance of the season…

First of all happy new year, all the best. Yes, I think today we saw that we can improve, we can play better. Of course every game we play better and better for more time, we have a lot of space to improve but today was one of the best performances.

on it being the perfect way to react to the Chelsea defeat…

We spoke, we analyse that game and for 60 minutes we played very well, it was a good game but today we said we have to fight more for 95 minutes to give everything and the result came. The first win, and we have to start from today to build.

on stopping the United counter…

We already said a lot of times that the problem is not just the four defenders or just the goalkeeper or just the midfield so when we defend we have to have a good structure to start from in front and to run together. Intensity is important, so today we did very well and if we defend like this we will improve a lot.

on training at the Emirates in the morning before the match…

Yes, we came in for training and I think it’s good. When I was in Germany, when we had a game at night or in the afternoon, we came in for training. So I like it.

on what Mikel Arteta is changing…

Some things he has to change, I don’t say what he has to change. But when things are in a good way we are happy and I saw today and last week, the players are trying, the fun is back so we have to improve and get better and better.

*Culled from arsenal.com