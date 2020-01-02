The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Engr Fidet Okhiria has denied any attack by gunmen on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

Some newspapers had reported that armed men suspected to be kidnappers threw ‘ballistics’ at the the Abuja bound train.

The train, which left the Rigassa train station in Kaduna at around 10 am was reportedly attacked a few kilometers to Katari, about 70 kilometres to Abuja.

But Okhiria in a short WhatsApp message to The Nation denied the incident.

“This news was not correct,” Okhiria’s terse statement said.

Okhiria said he had been inundated with calls since the news went viral on the social media.

Okhiria said what happened was that a stone was thrown at the train by some boys, which according to him only affected the window glass of coach SP4.

He further stated that the situation was promptly arrested by police escorts on the train who restored calm before the train continued its journey and passengers disembarked peacefully at the Idu Station in Abuja without any other incident.

Okhiria assured train passengers of their safety even as he said investigation will continue into the cause of the Katari incident.

“We are assuring train passengers of their safety. The trains remain the safest and cheapest alternative to the road mode,” Okhiria further stated.