Julián Castro, a Texan and the only Latino candidate among Democrats has withdrawn from the presidential race, joining Senator Kamala Harris, an African American, who quit for lack of billions.

The former San Antonio mayor announced on Thursday he had “determined that it simply isn’t our time.”

“Today it’s with a heavy heart, and profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president,” Castro said in a video posted to Twitter.

“To all who have been inspired by our campaign, especially our young people, keep reaching for your dreams.”

“¡Ganaremos un día!” he added in Spanish, which translates to “one day we’ll win!”

Castro, also a former U.S. housing secretary, was among the most high-profile Latinos to ever seek the Democratic nomination for president. His exit shows how the most diverse White House field in history has now seen the group of front-runners narrow to mostly white men and women.

The Texan withdrew a month before the Iowa caucuses, which officially kicks off the 2020 presidential election drive.