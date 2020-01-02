By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Sam Ajibola, popularly known for his role as “Spiff” in the Africa Magic TV series The Johnsons is engaged to his woman, Sandra.

Ajibola took to his Instagram page to share the news with a loved up photos of himself and Sandra.

He wrote, ”S O U L M A T E: I’ve always been big on the kind of Soul I would be spending the rest of my Life with as Forever is a Long time to be Miserable with the wrong person. At some point of my adolescence, it became a fervent prayer request when I figured I couldn’t find you myself. God answered, and it didn’t take long to confirm you as the woman of my Dreams, My Best friend & the very one that would compliment me.”

“I’m completely certain that I have made the right choice with you because since we met I haven’t spent a day without thinking of you (which is very rare of me), and I can’t wait to spend the rest of our Lives laughing and Playing like we do Everyday” he wrote.