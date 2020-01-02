A large gathering of Muslim and Christian Clerics, Wednesday, came together to pray for the First Family and Lagos State as a whole.

The gathering, made up of people from various denominations, drawn from various parts of the State was put together in order to commit the State into the hands of the Almighty as the State begins a New Year.

Prayers were led by the two Special Advisers to the Governor on Religious Matters at the State House, Marina.

Speaking on the significance of the occasion, the S.A on Religious Matters (Muslim), Alhaji Jebe Ahmed, said the State Government decided to utilize the period of the year to commit the progress of the State to the hands of God, expressing optimism that with Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the saddle as helmsman, the state is certain to grow in leaps and bounds.

According to Ahmed: “We are all gathered here today to ensure that we put the State in the hands of God. The presence of Allah is needed in running any administration. Everything starts and ends with God. The Governor has demonstrated that we must put God first in everything we do in our lives.

“The Governor was at the Mosque and he charged us to live in harmony, respect the rule of law and do what is needful at all times. Prayers were said for all residents of Lagos. Prayers were recited to God to guide the Governor and members of his Exco as they lead the State.”

Ahmed disclosed that the State government is working on several programmes that will speak to the THEMES agenda of the current administration, noting that the Government intends to boost the religious tolerance among Lagosians.

During the session that was tagged: ‘Prayer For The First Family, Lagos State’s clerics committed the Governor; the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Members of State Executive Council; the Judiciary; members of the House of Assembly and Lagos State in God’s hands.

In his remark, S.A Religious Matters (Christian), Very Reverend Bukola Adeleke, said they are working with the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Pharm (Mrs) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, to ensure Lagosians respects other’s religious views.

“We are here today to pray for the first family in Lagos and of course, to commit the State into the hands of God. The Bible tells us that we must lay everything in God’s hands, which is why we are here for the sole purpose of praying for Lagos. We prayed for Mr. Governor and committed his activities and plans for Lagos State into God’s hands. We believe that God Almighty has answered our prayers.

“We have a lot of plans for religious tolerance in Lagos. We are working with Hon. Akinbile-Yusuf to ensure that Lagosians tolerate and respect the religious views of others. We want the peace we have been enjoying in Lagos to continue and the way to achieve that is to continuously respect other’s religion,” he said.