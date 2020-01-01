Governor, Nyesom Wike has assigned portfolios to the newly sworn in commissioners in Rivers state.

The governor, while administering oaths of office and allegiance on the commissioners on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House Port Harcourt said he will name their various ministries later.

The underlisted are the commissioners and their ministries: Sir Sam Ejekwu – Transport; Hon Austin Ben-Chioma – Works; Sylvanus Nwankwo – Employment Generation & Economic Development; Osimah Gina – Physical Planning &Urban Development; Mrs. Inime Chiwenwo-Aguma – Social Welfare & Rehabilitations; Mrs Ifeoma Nwankpa – Commerce & Industry; Dr Peter Medee – Energy & Natural Resources and Dr Bariere Thomas – Special Duties.

Others are Dr Fred Kpakpol – Agriculture; Mr Paulinus Nsirim – Information & Communication; Elder Tasie Chinedu – Housing; Mr Rodaford Long-John – Local Government Affairs and Prof Kaniye Ebeku – Education