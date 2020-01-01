American rapper Bizzy Bone has made a shocking revelation about Kanye West’s late mother speaking to him about Amber Rose.

The Ohio‎ born artiste claimed Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, came to him years after her death to tell him that Amber Rose was not right for her son.

He said on the Domenick Nati Show: “Last time I had an interaction with Kanye was at the We Are The World II reunion, and he was walking through with Amber Rose, and I heard a voice.

“I heard a voice that said, ‘She’s not right for him.’ And all of a sudden I looked up in the sky and I said, ‘Kanye’s mom is that you?’ And that’s the last time I seen him, heard from him, took a picture with him, talked to him. But as far as what he’s doing now, anybody that’s bringing anyone to Jesus is a friend of mine.”

Watch him make the claim in the video below.