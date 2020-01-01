Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has showered encomium on Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, as he adds another year on New Year day.

Fatoyinbo was born on January 1, but the year of his birth was not captured on the Internet.

The flamboyant pastor has been in the eye of the storm throughout 2019 after photographer, Busola Dakolo accused him of raping her in 1999 when she was still 16 years.

Dikeh took to her Instagram page to praise and celebrate with Fatoyinbo on his birthday.

She wrote: “Happy birthday PB. Happy birthday to My Pastor. A True custodian of The word of God.. A Man after Gods own heart. A leader, An Archer.. I Celebrate you today and Always.. We love you PB BUT WE KNOW GOD LOVES YOU MORE… May God always Shower you with his Grace, Blessings, Protection and Wealth.

“Thank You for teaching me God’s Grace.. Thank you for making the Word of God and the Kingdom of God look so Admirable.. Thank you for letting God use you to bless the World.”