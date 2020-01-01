Yoruba actress, Mercy Aigbe clocks 41 years on New Year day and she marks the day in a special kinky outfits that will make tongues wagging.

The divorced and single mother of two was born on January 1, 1978 in Edo State and was formerly married to Lanre Gentry.

In one of her posts, she was decked in a see-through outfit, posing alluringly for lustful eyes to feast on her appetizing vanity, with big earrings and hairdo to cap a remarkable day.

She said the special outfit was made by Tiannahsplacempire.

She wrote: “Still my Day!😄…. chai I am so big on birthdays. Happy Birthday Mercy! I love you. Outfit made by @tiannahsplacempire. Styled by @tiannahsplacempire Facebeat @beautifixx. Glowing into my next chapter, cos God gat me.”

Mercy also displayed other alluring photos on her Instagram page to mark her birthday.

In one of the post, she wrote: “If I had 10,000 tongues it won’t be enough. Where and how do I even begin to count how you blessed me in 2019? Even tho I am underserving, Jehovah you showed me too much love! … Who am I that you are this mindful of me ABBA FATHER! … you elevated my status and blessed me even beyond my expectations…

“Ajoke aiye, Agbanilagbatan, Aribirabata, Oyigiyigi, Covenant Keeping God! Jehovah Overdo, Oba ti o kan okuta igun ipile aiye, God of Yesterday, Today and Forever, Aleselewi, Alewilese …. Papa I return all glory, honor and adoration to your holy name. Happy birthday to me once again and HAPPY NEW YEAR everyone! This 2020 shall be our year of heaven on earth in Jesus Name!”