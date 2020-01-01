Akeredolu with the first baby of the year

Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has presented gifts to the first baby of 2020 in the state, Lamidi Azeez.

Lamidi was born at 1:10am on January 1, 2020 at the Mother and Child hospital, Oke – Aro, Akure, Ondo State.

