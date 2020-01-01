By Constance Imasuen

Experts are of the opinion that off-grid development will address Nigeria’s power challenges.

They say that development of off- grid power distribution solution, otherwise, known as standalone power system, will open up the power sector to more investment opportunities.

They explained that the use of mini-grid and off-grid renewable energy solutions have the potential to become a game-changer in providing power to rural communities and businesses, which are not served by traditional transmission infrastructure.

According to them, the off-grid system creates opportunities across the entire power sector value chain, as it enhances the end-to-end productivity of all players within the sector.

The term `off the grid’ refers to living autonomously without reliance on a utility for power. Off-grid living is often ideal for rural locations where there is lack of reliable grid access.

Off-grid electrical systems can power individual residences or a community linked in a shared arrangement known as micro-grid.

In addition, they may be powered by renewable energy sources or by conventional fossil fuels.

Renewable energy is from a source that is not depleted when used, and is naturally replenished on a human timescale, such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves and geothermal heat.

Mr Kunle Olubiyo, the President of Nigeria Consumer Protection Network, an NGO, said that government agencies should focus on investment in renewable energy.

Olubiyo said that agencies like the Niger Delta Power Holding should focus on investment in renewable energy so that many people could have power driven by clean technology.

“Each senatorial district in the country should have off-grid power generation that will be hybrid and best suitable for that area at the rate of 10 megawatts.’’ He said.

Mrs Ifeoma Malo, the Chief Executive Officer of Clean Technology Hub, an energy innovation centre, urged the Federal Government to harness renewable energy resources to address challenges in the power sector.

She stressed the need to think beyond the grid or building of power plant to drive energy access to solve electricity challenges as well as assist small businesses to grow.

According to her, harnessing renewable energy, which is easier to spread, will boost the country’s electricity supply.

On their part, the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN), reiterated its determination to promote renewable energy in the country.

Mrs Lande Abudu, the Executive Secretary of REAN, said that the association was adopting the use of local content to promote renewable energy to ensure that Nigerians have access to improved power supply.

She said that REAN members were doing a lot to ensure that by 2030, the use of renewable energy reaches about 40 per cent in the country.

A renewable energy expert, Mr Yusuf Suleiman, on his part, called on the Federal Government to reduce taxes and import duties on solar products to promote alternative power supply.

Suleiman, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Blue Camel Energy, urged the Federal Government to revisit its policy on import duty on solar components.

“You cannot be lacking something and put high taxes on it”, he said.

Suleiman also expressed concern on the amount of inflow of sub-standard solar equipment into the country, noting that this was responsible for the failure of so many projects.

“We do have a Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), I think they have to do more and be better equipped to deal with this influx,” he said.

According to him, power is critical to all sectors of the economy, so government should look into the area of renewable energy to ensure that supply get to all Nigerians, adding that agriculture, industries and a lot more depend on stable power supply to thrive.

In conclusion, stakeholders agreed that if the Federal Government could pursue the off-grid development policy with vigour, Nigeria’s power challenges would be greatly addressed. (NAN)