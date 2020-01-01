An NGO, Mission Statement Nigerian International Humanitarian Foundation of New England (NIHFNE), on Wednesday, donated assorted materials to Uyiosa Orphanage Home in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the materials donated included provisions, toiletries, foods and drinks to the orphans to celebrate the New Year.

The Foundation visited the two branches of Uyoosa Orphanage Homes, located at Airport Road in Oredo Council area and Upper Sakponba in Ikpoba-Okha Council area of the state.

NAN further reports that the presence of the NGO at the Homes changed the mood of the inmates, as they were seen wearing smiling faces during the visit.

In an interview with NAN on the sidelines of the celebration, the Leader of the team, Mr Paul Isere, said the visit was to give the orphans a sense of belonging.

“This is a routine exercise by the NGO, especially during festive periods such as Esther, Christmas and New Year.

“The NGO’s representatives are here today to show the orphans a sense of belonging. The Foundation wants them to have the feeling that they are not neglected,” Isere said.

Another member of the team, Mrs Esohe Ehigiator, said the organisation was dedicated to meeting the basic humanitarian needs of children and orphans in USA and other countries, irrespective of their ethnic and religion affiliations.

She said that the Foundation was established to put smile on the faces of children in various parts of the world.

Ehigiator said that the NGO, located in Lynn Massachusetts, USA, was formed by 10 friends from different spheres of influence.

The Nannies of Uyiosa Orphanage Homes in two different locations in Benin, Mrs Rosemary Enolagbon and Mrs Roda Igwe, who spoke on behalf of the inmates, expressed appreciation to the organisation for the gesture.