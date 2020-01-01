Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has felicitated with Nigerians and the citizens of Osun as they usher in the New Year 2020.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the State for their support for his administration since its inception, promising that better days are ahead of them in Year 2020 and beyond.

In a state broadcast to the citizens of Osun, Oyetola said the administration would continue to strive hard and diligently to lay the bricks that will build an enviable state.

The governor assured the people of the administration’s determination to enhance the welfare and standard of living of the citizens.

He also enjoined Nigerians, particularly the residents of the state to continue to project and maintain the Omoluabi fundamentals of peace, hard work, honesty, resourcefulness and selflessness that have earned the State laurels as a people and a State.

He said: “Your support and prayers during our first year in office stabilised us and gave us the confidence to trudge on. Together, we stood to surmount the challenges. Words are inadequate to express my heartfelt to you.”

“We are resolved to serve you better this year when our economic plans would have started yielding dividends. We have demonstrated to the nation and the world that we are a peaceful and enterprising State.”

“I admonish you, therefore, to continue to exude and maintain the Omoluabi fundamentals of peace, hard work, honesty, resourcefulness and selflessness that have earned us laurels as a people and a State.”

“We solicit your continued support and prayers as we enter this second year. I pray that the good Lord will continue to bless you, guide and guard you and your family, and grant you blessings throughout the New Year.”

“I wish you all a peaceful and prosperous Year 2020. May God continue to keep and bless The State of Osun”.