Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has assured workers in the state of government’s readiness to pay the new National Minimum Wage of N30,000 approved by the federal government.

Governor Oyetola disclosed this on Tuesday in his office, while inaugurating a 24- member Committee on the new National Minimum Wage.

He said the state will double down on the drive to increase its internally generated revenue so the new wage regime can become reality.

Oyetola said the administration would continue to ensure improved welfare packages for the workers in the state.

He said the administration was also poised to prioritise things capable of turning around the lives of the citizens particularly government employees.

Oyetola added that the state was committed to sustain the full salary payment across all categories of the workforce in the state.

Oyetola who described taxation as a ‘driven force to sustainable economy’, called on the citizens to pay their taxes regularly and join hands with the government in raising the revenue base.

He pledged his administration’s resolve to improve on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) as a panacea to meet the statutory obligations to the people.

While commending the civil servants in the state for their high sense of understanding, diligence and perseverance, the governor reiterated the administration’s resolve to maintain the existing cordiality.

Earlier in his remarks, the Head of Service, Dr Olowogboyega Oyebade, commended the governor for sustaining the payment of full salaries since inception.

Also, Chairman, Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Bayo Adejumo who led the team of labour leaders in Osun described Mr Oyetola as listening and labour- friendly governor who is always available for negotiation with the labour leadership.

He assured the governor of peaceful negotiation.