By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Delectable Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is definitely a cynosure of all eyes as she remains effortlessly beautiful and ageless in these new photos.

The award-winning Nollywood actress, fashionista, fashion entrepreneur, and style influencer took to the gram to celebrate her birthday today as she turns 42.

In her note of gratitude to the Almighty for sparing her life, she wrote:

“If I had 10,000 tongues it won’t be enough 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Where and how do I even begin to count how you blessed me in 2019? Even tho I am underserving, Jehovah you showed me too much love! … Who am I that you are this mindful of me ABBA FATHER! … you elevated my status and blessed me even beyond my expectations… Ajoke aiye, Agbanilagbatan, Aribirabata, Oyigiyigi, Covenant Keeping God! Jehovah Overdo, Oba ti o kan okuta igun ipile aiye, God of Yesterday, Today and Forever, Aleselewi, Alewilese …. Papa I return all glory, honor and adoration to your holy name 🙏

Happy birthday to me once again and HAPPY NEW YEAR everyone! This 2020 shall be our year of heaven on earth in Jesus Name!”

As always, Mercy didn’t fail to serve us major fashion goals in her birthday shoot as she was donned in different pieces styled by @tiannahsplacempire and @ceolumineeofficial, giving her an amazing regal look.

See photos from her birthday shoot below.