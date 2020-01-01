Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose says he will remain a headache to his haters this year if they do not repent.

Fayose, in his New Year message, said “In this year 2020, God will give you victory over every oppression that has inflicted your life with hunger, sufferings and wants. He will take you to the greatest height of success.

“He will return Nigeria to the path of peace, progress and unity. Happy New Year.

“Once again, Happy New Year to everyone, particularly my haters politically or otherwise. How far can you go in your machinations? Definitely nowhere …Remember; “He that is blessed of God cannot be cursed.”

‘I will remain your headache in 2020 if you don’t repent,” he said.