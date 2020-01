If you’ve ever seen any Nollywood film, then you should know movie actress Patience Ozokwor.

The 61-year-old veteran popularly known as Mama G is known for her wicked stepmother or mother inlaw roles which she plays so well without a shadow of you doubting her acting skills.

Ozokwor who recently became an evangelist stopped wearing makeup and trousers after becoming born again, shared a family portrait of herself and family and they are so adorable. Take a look.