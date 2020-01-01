Controversial singer, Naira Marley who failed to appear in court over an alleged car theft has reportedly opted for out-of-court settlement after being given a last chance to appear in court.

Chief Magistrate, Tajudeen Elias, had Naira Marley, till January 14, 2020, to appear in court, else a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

However, the legal counsels representing Naira Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22, disclosed that the four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police against their clients might be dropped before the next hearing of the case if the talks between them and the complainant’s lawyers is successful.

The rapper’s counsel, Mr Awokulehin Ayodeji who spoke to The Nation disclosed that the Police are not against a peaceful resolution of the matter.

He said; “We hope that an agreement will be reached before the next adjourned date. The police have no problem with an out of court settlement.”

In the four counts filed in court by the police, Naira Marley and his siblings were accused of stealing a Toyota Camry valued at N1.8m along with an iPhone X5 said to be worth N330,000.

The car and the mobile phone, according to the police, belong to one Mr Adelekan Ademola.

The prosecutor, Edet Okoi, said Naira Marley and others acted contrary to sections 112, 172, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.