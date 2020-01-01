Model and actor Ikechukwu Onyema is set to start his reality show this new year.

The Big Brother former housemate announced the good news on his page with the trailer of the show and the caption below:

Ike Everyday: Trailer

A Lifestyle reality show, on Ex bbnaija housemate Ikechukwu Onyema. 2019 has been an interesting year, a truly life transforming one. As the world prepares to step into a new year, a new decade, it comes without saying there would be new and even more interesting things to come. Consequently, I present to you, the teaser to my forth coming lifestyle reality show. #ikegang #bbnaija #ikeego #IkeEveryday #ikegang #BBNaija… Produced and directed by @otunjama3.

Episodes will launch on a soon to be announced date in January.

Stay tuned … Enjoy!