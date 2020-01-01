Mikel Arteta claimed his first victory as Arsenal’s head coach against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Exceptional first-half performance coupled with two brilliant goals was all the ex-Manchester City manager needed to hand Manchester United a disappointing defeat.

Arteta has presided over three matches, he started his reign with a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, followed by a defeat to Chelsea, and a victory over United at the Emirates has moved Arsenal to 10th on the Premier League Table.