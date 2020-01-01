By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian born British heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua showed off his muscular physique during his holiday at a beach in Barbados.

The world heavyweight champion stripped down to black swimming shorts and flaunted his muscular physique after taking a dip in the sea.

Before the outing, the British Nigerian boxer who cruised to victory in his rematch with Andy Ruiz earlier this month was a guest on the New Year’s Eve special of the Graham Norton show, where he was asked which of his rivals he would prefer to fight next.

In his reply, Joshua said: “I really don’t know. Either one of them, it doesn’t matter.”

“The preference would be the champion Wilder because it’s a championship fight, but Fury is so talented as well and it’s the best of British so why not? I’ll fight either one of them.”

“The dream would be to go for the fifth belt in 2020.”