A member of the House of Representatives, Mufutau Egberongbe, has urged Nigerians to enter 2020 with a resolution to play positive roles in how they are governed.

In a New Year message to Nigerians, Egberongbe, who represents Apapa Federal Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said it was time Nigerians are interested in how they are governed.

The lawmaker, however, commended citizens who have always given direction to the government as well as political officials in the current administration.

“We constantly need to play active roles in the way we are governed. We should be able to come up with ideas and suggestions on what the government should do and how the government should be run,” the lawmaker said.

Egberongbe noted that 2019 came with some challenges for both the government and the governed.

“The general elections held in 2019 and it is often known that in such a year, a lot of adjustments and readjustments take place. New policies are declared, new laws and amendments to existing laws are made.

“I am of the belief that Nigeria will experience positive growth in 2020 if we continue with the strides we have adopted,” the lawmaker said.

While appreciating Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila for what he described as ‘courageous and effective leadership of the ninth Assembly’, Egberongbe promised more people-friendly bills and motions from him and his colleagues at the National Assembly, especially with the independence enjoyed by the legislature at the federal level.

“Those who claim we are rubber-stamp may have expected us to start our jobs with open confrontations and condemnations and fights with the executive.

“Fighting the executive arm of government does not show our independence or prove that we are working. Anyone who has followed us since we took office would see that we have done a lot in a short while,” he said.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has commended the Lagos State House of Assembly for its prompt passing of the 2020 budget being the first to have been presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He expressed optimism that residents of the state would have a smooth 2020 as the government is poised to raise Lagos beyond the average standard of excellence.