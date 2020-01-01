The Katsina State Police Command said it had arrested a total of 1,907 suspects in connection with various crimes in the state in 2019.

Mr Sanusi Buba, Commissioner of Police in the state made the disclosure at a news conference on Tuesday in Katsina.

Buba said that of the number, 1,256 suspects were being prosecuted in various courts across the state.

He said that no fewer than 1,519 cases were reported to the command during the period under review.

The commissioner further said that eight cattle rustlers were killed in a gun battle with the police, five sustained injuries, while 44 others were arrested during the period.

According to him, the police had recovered 435 rustled animals during the period.

Buba also said that two suspected kidnappers were killed with over 30 kidnapped victims rescued following the peace dialogue initiated by the state government.

He listed items recovered by the command during the various operations to include: 11 AK47 rifles, 51 locally made guns, two pistols, 398 ammunitions and 48 cartridges.

Also recovered were 18 vehicles and 66 motorcycles from 59 suspected criminals during the period.

The commissioner, who commended officers and men of the command for their efforts in the fight against crime in the state also thanked the media for their support to the command.

He, therefore, called for the continuous support of the public by providing useful information that would help to rid the state of criminals and ensure peace.