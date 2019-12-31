By Paul Iyoghojie

The trial of members of staff of Union Bank, Plc, Lagos, Vivian Okoro, 36 and Femi Omomeji, 36 for allegedly assaulting and inflicting serious injuries on a Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis, will commence on 11 January, 2020 at the Igbosere Chief Magistrate Court 8, Lagos.

The Defendants were earlier arraigned before the court in February 2019 on two-count charges bothering on assault occasioning bodily harm.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and their bail granted by Magistrate A.M Davies.

Trial of the case was delayed due to the absence of the complainant who travelled to London to treat herself from the injuries she sustained from the assault.

Okoro, who has relocated, was living in the same building with the complainant at the time of the incident at 11, Abagbon Close, Victoria Island, Lagos while Omomeji, the head of graphics at the Union Bank Headquarters, Lagos resides at Church street, Ipaja, Lagos.

Police counsel, Reuben Solomon had informed the court in charge No M/12/2019 that the defendants who claimed to be lovers and worked with Union Bank Plc committed the offence at 11, Abagbon Close, Off Olorogun Agbaje Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Solomon told the court that the complainant reported that she was at home on the fateful day watching television when the electricity supply to her apartment suddenly went off and that when she came out from her apartment to check what had happened to her light, she met the defendants by her meter removing the switch.

He said the complainant stated that when she challenged the defendants why they removed her meter switch, they suddenly pounced on her and beat her up with any objects at their disposal, dragged her on the ground which led her sustaining multiple fractures on her left leg and injuries all over her body.

Solomon further informed the court that following the serious injuries sustained, the complainant travelled to London to treat herself during which doctors performed two bone surgeries on her left leg and attached metal to the leg.

He said that the offences, the defendants committed were punishable under sections 411 and 73 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Following the announcement to the court at the last hearing day of the matter by the police counsel that the complainant have arrived from her 10 months medical trip to a London Hospital and that she was ready for the trial of her matter, Magistrate A.M Davies subsequently adjourned the case till 11 January, 2020 for definite trial